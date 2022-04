Jon Carlson

JON A. CARLSON Moscow Jon A. Carlson, 77, of Moscow, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his home. Jon knew this day was coming and had let it be known there was to be no fuss for him. He simply wanted to be cremated and taken to his favorite spot, which his family will do. To share... Read More

Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service - Iowa City