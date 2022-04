Daniel C. Lanaghan

Daniel C. Lanaghan February 9, 1953-February 28, 2021 ROCK ISLAND-Daniel C. Lanaghan, 68, of Rock Island, known to many as "Lano", died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at home. Cremation rites were accorded. There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be directed to... Read More

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island