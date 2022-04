Misty Lankford

Lankford, Misty Michelle was born on May 10, 1975 in Dallas, TX and went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2012. She was a graduate of David W. Carter High School and Prairie View A&M University. She was an active member of Concord Church. Misty was also a member of Alpha... Read More

Allen G. Madison's Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home