Max H. Parkin

Max H Parkin, our dear father, 91, passed March 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City of causes incident to age. He was born in Sandy, Utah, July 22, 1930, at his aunt's house during his mother's visit there. As a Great Depression family, his parents had no funds to pay the doctor, so out of... Read More

