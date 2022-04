Keith LeRoy Lewis

Keith was born on May 25, 1934 and passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. Keith was a resident of Wolf Point, Montana at the time of his passing. He graduated from Dawson County High School in Glendive in 1952. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday... Read More

Silha Funeral Homes - Glendive