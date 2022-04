Roger De Noble

Roger De Noble Ledgeview - Roger Harry De Noble, died on November 19, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1943 in Green Bay to the late Harry and Marie (Haas) De Noble. He graduated from De Pere High School, the class of 1961. On June 17, 1963 he married (the love of his life) Beverly... Read More

Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care - Allouez/De Pere