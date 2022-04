ALAN MICHAEL MAXVILLE

Alan Michael Maxville, 16, of Shawnee, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 16, 2012 at his home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 at the Shawnee Church of the Nazarene, 5539 Quivira Rd, Shawnee, KS 66216. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22 at the... Read More

Amos Family Funeral Home