Sister Jeanenne Weis

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day... nonetheless our family suffered a great loss when Sr. Jeanenne Weis (A/K/A Sr. Mary Paula Jean) passed into the next life on May 13, 2020. She was six days shy of her 89th birthday. A full life lived with great zest indeed... Read More

Helms Funeral Home - Decorah