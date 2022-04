Pierluigi Antonio Menna

MENNA, Pierluigi Antonio, 17, died suddenly on February 5, 2011, in his house here in Richmond. Pierluigi was born August 20, 1993, in New York City and lived there until the age of 8, when his family moved to Richmond. He is survived by his loving parents, Gaetano and Iolanda; his... Read More

