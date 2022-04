Cheryl A. Zalewsky

Cheryl A. (Watts) Zalewsky, 68, of West Deer Township, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born April 24, 1952, in New Kensington, to the late Wallace "Ace" and Perina "Perry" (Marsili) Watts. Cheryl grew up in Russellton and graduated... Read More

Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home