Miriam Alicia Radwan

Miriam "Mia" Alicia Radwan was born in Houston, TX on Oct 14, 1988 to Susan and Abd Radwan. On May 2, 2021 her wings were given back to her and she was taken to her home in the sky. She was a resident of Pasadena, TX. She is survived by her son Zayde Radwan, parents Susan Radwan,... Read More