Judith Brandt

Brandt, Judith CAMBRIDGE - Judy Brandt, of Cambridge, Wis., passed away on Oct. 25, 2020. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Aug. 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Deerfield High School. There will be a program from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with fellowship to follow. Masks are required... Read More