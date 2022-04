Jerry Lee Brown

Jerry Lee Brown Jerry Lee Brown, 55, of Lafayette, IN passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at IU Health Arnett. He was born September 16, 1965 to Pamela K. (Morgan) Janes and the late Gerald L. Brown. Jerry is a graduate of Delphi Community High School. He has worked as a supervisor... Read More

Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services