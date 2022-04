Stanley L. Holden

Stanley L. Holden Denison - Stanley L. Holden, aged 78, passed away at home Saturday morning, June 12, 2021. He was born to Geraldine E. (Cawood) and Ralph Ray Holden in St. Charles, Missouri in 1942. In his youth, he was an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, serving... Read More

Johnson-Moore Funeral Home - Denison