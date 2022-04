Jeffrey Mark IDZIK

IDZIK - Jeffrey Mark 61, of Depew, NY passed away on January 25, 2013 in Visalia, CA. Jeff was born in Depew, NY on July 11, 1951, the son of the late Daniel and Ann Idzik. He was a 1969 graduate of Depew High School where he was a celebrated football player and scholar. He went on... Read More

