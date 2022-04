Lou Etta Lane

Lou Etta Barnett Lane, 93, went to be with her Lord after peacefully passing at her home in Sand Springs, OK on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1926, in Oilton, OK to Otis M Barnett and Luler May Irons Barnett. She graduated from Depew High School, Depew... Read More

Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services - Kellyville