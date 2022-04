Rudy Bode

Bode, Rudy Rudy Bode, age 84, passed away on Saturday January 14, 2017 at Elizabeth Church Manor in Binghamton, NY. He was born in Queens, NY City on March 3, 1932. Rudy grew up on the family farm in Deposit, NY and graduated from Deposit Central School at age 16. He was an avid,... Read More

Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.