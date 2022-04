Jerry Leon Farney

Jerry Leon Farney, 81, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2018. He was born September 15, 1936, to Harvey and Ann (Oesch) Farney, and was the oldest of six children. Jerry grew up in Wichita, KS, graduated from Derby High School in 1954 and attended Friends University... Read More

Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home - Perryton