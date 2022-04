Clarence P. Rogers

Clarence P. Rogers December 28, 2015 Clarence P. Rogers (Sneak), age 88, died December 28 at home. He was born in Arcadia to parents Margaret and Claude Rogers, now deceased. He graduated from DeSoto High School in 1945 and entered US Merchant Marines because he was too young to join... Read More

Ponger-Kays-Grady - Arcadia