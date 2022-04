Jeannette Turner

Jeannette Turner Jeannette Turner, 98, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Her memorial service will also be held at her church on January 17. Family will receive friends at 2:00 pm and the service will begin at 3p.m. Donations can be made in Jeannette's memory to Dexter United... Read More

Hosmer-Muehlig Funeral Chapel