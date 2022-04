Rev. Norman Everett Diehl

The Rev. Norman Everett Diehl was born on May 9, 1931, in Mt. Belvieu, "Barbers Hill", Texas, to Walter and Alma Diehl, in a tent with no doctor in sight on a Texas Company Lease. The family moved to Dickinson in 1941, where Norman graduated from Dickinson High School in 1950 and... Read More