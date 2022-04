Lisa M. Castor (Benfeito)

Lisa M. (Benfeito) Castor, age 45, of Fall River, died Monday, April 4, 2011 in Woman and Infants Hospital. She was the wife of Michael J. Castor to whom she has been married for the past 10 years. Born in Fall River, a daughter of John L. Benfeito of Fall River and the late Lorraine... Read More

Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place