Margaret D. Beard

Margaret D. Beard Anderson Margaret Ann Dusenberry Beard, age 93, of Anderson, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2016 at NHC of Anderson. Born on August 19, 1922 in Due West, SC, she was the daughter of the late George Reid and Evalina Radcliffe Dusenberry. Margaret grew up on a farm... Read More

The McDougald Funeral Home - Anderson