Raymond J. Marion

COVINGTON — Raymond J. Marion, 65, of Covington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born January 25, 1954, in Dayton, to the late Floyd E. Sr. and Mary (Landis) Marion. Ray married Carol L. (Caughran) Marion on June 22, 1974, and she survives. Ray will... Read More

Moore Funeral Home