Phyllis D. Paretti

Paretti, Phyllis D. Phyllis D. Paretti, 89, a life-long resident of Dobbs Ferry, died peacefully at her home May 30, 2012. Born and raised in Dobbs Ferry, Phyllis was the daughter of the late John and Rachael DeRosa. She graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School in 1941, where she had... Read More