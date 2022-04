Jo Snyder

Jo Snyder Winterset Jo died Thursday, May 5, 2016 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 9, at Ochiltree Funeral Service in Winterset, where family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p... Read More

Ochiltree Funeral Service & Aftercare