Mary Baggs (Lecounte)

Mrs. Mary Lecounte Baggs, 100, departed this life on Thursday, June 2, 2011, at her residence in Riceboro. Mrs. Baggs was born on July 23, 1910, on "Tressa Hill" in Riceboro. She grew up in a home with strong, productive women, her great-grandmother, Molly Bivens, grandmother, Rhina... Read More

Dorchester Funeral Home