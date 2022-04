Wayne S. Atchley

S. Wayne Atchley was born January 10, 1944 to Sherman Odis and Margie Lee (Shropshire) Atchley, and passed away on January 27, 2016 in Omaha, NE. Wayne was raised in Oklahoma City, OK and Littleton, CO. He graduated from Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, CO in 1962. During... Read More