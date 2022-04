Patrick J. "Pat" Gill

Patrick "Pat" Gill was the eldest of five children born October 17, 1946 to the late Hershel and Helen Carruthers Gill. Being the oldest, he set a good example for everyone that came after him. During his formative years, he attended the Corinth Baptist Church in Ardmore, Oklahoma... Read More

Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory - Ardmore