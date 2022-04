Doris J. Gembe

Doris J. Gembe York - Doris J. (Rudacille) Gembe, 74, of York, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in York. She was the wife of George Gembe to whom she was married to for 55 years. Doris was born January 11, 1947 in York and was the daughter of the... Read More

Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc