Edward J. Byrnes

Edward J. Byrnes Polk City - Edward Joseph Byrnes passed peacefully from this earth to be with our Lord on February 22, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church (1906 Sycamore St, Granger). A visitation... Read More

Memorial Services of Iowa