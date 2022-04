Nancye Daniel McAmis

Nancye Daniel McAmis October 28, 2021 Columbia, South Carolina - A graveside service for Nancye Daniel McAmis, 67, will be held at 2:00 p.m Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Mrs. McAmis... Read More

