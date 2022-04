Lorraine E. Gilbertson

Lorraine E. Gilbertson, 93, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, while under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice. She was born Aug. 28, 1920 in Grandview to Minnie (Wallin) and Peter Gilstad. She was raised in Grandview... Read More