Jean D. Fecho

Jean Dolores (Buck) Fecho, 81, of Duquesne, died peacefully at home on the first day of the New Year 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary (Holko) Bak; her husband, John Fecho Jr.; and her sister, Dolores. She is survived by her son, John and Jeanmarie (Chervenak)... Read More

Maloy-Schleifer Funeral Home