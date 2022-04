Christopher Park Ross

Christopher Park Ross August 18, 1954 - May 14, 2018 Durham Christopher Park Ross, age 63, died May 14, 2018, in Durham, North Carolina. He was born August 18, 1954, at Duke Hospital, to Marjorie Glasson Ross and Dr. Norman F. Ross. Chris was an Eagle Scout and involved with the... Read More

