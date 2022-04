Carol Callen (Joy)

Carol Callen (Joy) Little Egg Harbor, formerly of Paramus - Callen, Carol (Joy) was born on September 27, 1935 and passed away on January 4, 2021. Born in Newark, NJ, Carol went on to graduate from Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood and then moved to Chicago to work for United... Read More

Vander Plaat Memorial Home