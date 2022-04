Brenda Kay Davis

Brenda Kay Davis, 68, of Dwight, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2015. Funeral services will be Monday, October 5, 2015, 11 a.m. at the Dwight United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2015 at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight (after the... Read More

Hager Memorial Homes - Dwight