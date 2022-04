Don M. Estrada

DON M. ESTRADA June 27, 1934 January 14, 2022 The world lost charisma when Don left us. Born as Doniciano Mariano, he was known as Marion in high school, as Don to his friends, and as Connie to his family. One of 13 children, Don was born in Bakersfield, CA to Margarito and Ponciana... Read More

Hillcrest Memorial Park