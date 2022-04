ROSE A. CAMPANELLO (AVOLA)

CAMPANELLO, Rose A. (Avola) Of Saugus, March 13, 2021, at age 90. Wife of the late Russell R. Campanello. Beloved mother of Russ and his wife Betsey of Lincoln, MA, John and his wife Karen of Manchester, NH, Mary of Sanford, ME, and Leonard of Ipswich, MA. Grandmother of seven; sister... Read More

Robinson Funeral Home