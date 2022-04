VELMA MAE RING

Velma Mae Ring "Together Again" age 94, of North Canton passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Windsor Nursing Home following a brief illness. Velma was born in Waynesburg, Ohio on May 16, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Clements and Mamie (Baker) Reed. She... Read More

