Hannah Rae Watkins

Hannah Rae Watkins, of Sunman, was born January 18, 1989. She was an East Central HIgh School graduate and went on to the Good Sam School of Nursing. Hannah proudly became a Registered Nurse and worked most of her career at Dearborn County Hospital on the O'brien floor, she went on... Read More

Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home - Sunman - Sunman