Marvin Edwin "Eddie" Wyatt Jr.

STANLEY-- Marvin Edwin "Eddie" Wyatt, Jr., 72, passed away on Friday, May 25, 2018. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Marvin Edwin Wyatt, Sr. and Helen Long Wyatt Barker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Bryson Wyatt; and two... Read More

Woodlawn Funeral Home - Mount Holly