Brenda Jean Hill Dalton

Brenda Jean Hill Dalton, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2016. Born May 9, 1946, to the late Lowell Mendess and Lissie Lee Silver Hill, Brenda grew up among the beautiful hills and apple orchards of Henderson County, NC. In addition to her parents... Read More

Thos. Shepherd & Son - Hendersonville