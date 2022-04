Leonard A. Ruybal Jr.

Leonard A. 'Chante' Ruybal Jr 62, born October 15, 1951 in Antonito, Colorado, passed away May 10, 2014 in Pueblo, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Tito and Cecilia Ruybal and Isaac and Maria Rosabel Mondragon; he is also preceded by his father Leonard Chester... Read More

Imperial Funeral Home