Enrique "Junior" Diaz Iii

Enrique "Junior" Diaz III Rochester - Born April 9th, 1955 in Fajardo, P.R. Died in Rochester on May 31st, 2020 after being clean and sober since September 3rd, 1985. He taught social studies at East High School and at School 17 from where he retired two years ago. He is remembered... Read More