Opal Marie Lufkin Arms

Opal Marie Lufkin Arms July 4, 1926-August 22, 2021 Opal Marie Lufkin Arms died on Sunday, August 22, 2021. On that date, a lifetime of faith was made sight as she entered into her Lord's presence. Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Raymond Arms, in 2005; her... Read More

Simplicity Funeral Care