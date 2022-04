Madelyn Damiano

Madelyn Damiano, a lifelong resident of Youngstown, OH passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the age of 100, just weeks short of her 101st birthday. Her family and many friends would all agree that she was sharp as a tack and a real spitfire. She was born on January 30, 1921 to... Read More

