Aline Senior

Gales Ferry - Aline Senior, 63, passed away April 5, 2020, at her home of natural causes. She was born in Teaneck, N.J. June 4, 1956, and lived most of her life in Niantic and Gales Ferry. Aline graduated from East Lyme High School at the top of her class in 1974 where she was an... Read More