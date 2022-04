Ethan James Zander

Ethan James Zander, 16, of Elkton, passed away Friday, May 22, 2015 in Elkton. Ethan was born October 20, 1998 in Harrisonburg and was a son of Arthur Kelly Zander and Heidi Ann Markowitz Zander of Elkton. He was a lifetime resident of the area and was a student at East Rockingham... Read More

Kyger Funeral Home - Harrisonburg