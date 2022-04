Kenneth Allen "Ken" Knobloch

Noank - Kenneth Allen Knobloch, 88, passed away on May 5, 2018. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 24, 1929, son of the late Kenneth C. and Aileen MacDonald Knobloch. He graduated from Eastchester High School and the State University of New York in Canton. He was raised in East... Read More

Dinoto Funeral Home